By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested a suspected bandit in Jagindi, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, the government disclosed yesterday.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwa, in a statement said, the suspect, Hussaini Damina, had been on the wanted list for some time and is believed to have been involved in the deadly attack on Ungwan Bido in late November of 2020, which left six persons dead and two injured.

“Damina is reported to be an associate of another notorious bandit, Umar Wakili Yusuf, who was himself arrested on April 15th 2021”

“Acting on a tip-off on Monday, the troops apprehended Damina in the Jagindi area, and subsequently arrested him. Investigations are in progress following his arrest,” Aruwan said.

The commissioner noted that in another development, a police patrol team foiled an attempt by armed bandits to kidnap the occupants of a truck along the Udawa-Buruku road in Chikun local government area.

He stated that the bandits had barricaded the road and opened fire on a truck loaded with 22 tricycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The patrol team arrived the scene in time to foil the attack, as the bandits retreated into the bush.

The truck driver, one Suleiman Yahaya, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital, while the truck and cargo were recovered intact. Efforts are ongoing to trail the fleeing criminals.”

Aruwan said while receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops for the arrest in Jema’a LGA, and charged security agencies to ensure vigorous and thorough investigations.

He added that the governor also commended the Kaduna State Police Command for the swift response in foiling the attack in Chikun local gover4nment area, even as he wished the injured driver a quick recovery.