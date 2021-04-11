By Francis Okoye |

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole Saturday evening engaged Boko Haram terrorists who invaded Damasak to loot food items.

LEADERSHIP gathered that both Nigerian ground troops with aerial support from air taskforce engaged the terrorists fiercely who stormed the town around 4pm.

Damasak, is the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State. The border town hosting one of the largest super camps of the Nigerian Army in the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre of Operation.

The terrorists had on several occasions attempted to take over the town without success following the troops’ resistance. In March, the insurgents made five attempts that were foiled by the troops.

In the current attack, our correspondent gathered that some of the terrorists were suspected to be on a looting spree as they stormed warehouses of international humanitarian agencies in their gun trucks.

An intelligence officer said some of terrorists were fleeing as they saw military aircraft.

“The good news is that NAF aircraft is currently dropping bombs on the terrorists’ targets while ground troops have stationed themselves in strategic locations exchanging fire,” the source added. End