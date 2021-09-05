Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) over the weekend bursted a drug syndicate and recovered 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5m concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Abuja ABC 214 HV.

The military information officer, OPSH Maj Ishaku Takwa, in a statement said the troops also arrested two suspects namely; Ex-Sgt Patrick Kalu, a retired police officer, 60 year-old and Mr Friday Kalu, 40 year-old, during stop and search operation at Manchok Riom road.

He said upon interrogation, the suspects alleged that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance from Ondo State to Yola, Adamawa State.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include; 320 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis, a Toyota camry car with registration Number Abuja, ABC 214 HV, a police identity card, two Nokia phones and two wallets containing N16,100 and another containing N2,940 only.

He said the suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Plateau State command for further investigation.

The Commander, OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali, while commending troops for their vigilance, reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs.

He said OPSH will not rest on its oars until criminals and their collaborators are annihilated.

He equally urged law abiding citizens to continue to support security agencies with credible information on criminal activities.