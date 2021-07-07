Troops of the Nigerian Army operating in the Northeast Theatre have captured two Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics suppliers and recovered petroleum products and sex enhancement drugs from them in Borno State.

The director Army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on a clearance operation within Muna general area on July 3, 2021 captured two Boko Haram terrorists and recovered assorted items and utensils.

Other items recovered according to Nwachukwu include, one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Tecno and Infinix) and some quantity of petroleum, oil and lubricant.

“The troops equally recovered large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as foodstuff, amongst others,” he said.

He said the troops combed the entire area, destroying several identified terrorists’ camps.

The director said during the operation, troops also intercepted terrorists at Labe Village.

He added that the chief of army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, has commended the alertness of the troops and further urged them to sustain the operation and dominate the general area.