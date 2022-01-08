Troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force (JTF), North-East Operation HADIN KAI, have destroyed an illegal market operated by Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Damasak, Borno State, killing three while others withdrew in disarray.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Saturday, said the troops while consolidating on their dogged push to deplete Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) in Borno State, recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists in Damasak on Friday, January 7, 2022.

He said the gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code-named Operation DOMINANCE I, came in contact with the terrorists at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari village.

“In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray,” he said

He added the troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, amongst others.

