Troops of Nigerian Army (NA) in a joint operation with other security agencies have dislodged the stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Lilu Forest in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said Lilu, a border town between Imo and Anambra States, was hitherto known to be used as an operational base of the dissidents.

He said the operation, which was conducted in the early hours of Monday, January 17, 2022, led to the neutralisation of some gunmen in a fire fight that ensued.

“After dislodging the dissidents from their fortress, the dogged troops recovered 10 Pump Action Shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, One Revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machettes and IPOB flags. Other items recovered are mobile phones, laptops amongst other dangerous weapons,” he said

Brig Gen Nwachukwu said the operation was jointly conducted by troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

“It was a well coordinated dawn attack on the fortress, where plans were been perfected to violently enforce the illegitimate sit-at-home declaration by the irredentist groups,” the Army spokesman added.

