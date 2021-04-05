ADVERTISEMENT

AGENCY REPORT

At least 11 Boko Haram terrorists have been eliminated by the Nigerian troops during a gunfight with Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that the terrorists were eliminated while attempting to attack troops of 192 Battalion from the Gwoza Madara mountain on Sunday night.

“The Tango 9 troops responded rapidly, by engaging the terrorists with a high volume of firepower and instantly neutralised some of them, while others were forced to retreat.

“We have counted at least eleven corpses of the terrorists after exploring the general area. With the aid of heavy firing and mortar bombs, troops engaged them at their mountainous den,” the source said.

The troops also recovered about a dozen AK-47 rifles, anti-aircraft gun, motorcycles, as well as several other items from the terrorists.