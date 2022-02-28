Troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have eliminated scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and impounded large quantities of their logistic supplies in Kirawa on the Nigeria and Cameroon borders.

This is just as Boko Haram terrorist faction, Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), at the weekend ambushed ISWAP faction, around Gabara/Galta hideouts close to Mandara mountains of Lake Chad axis.

The Boko Haram Terrorists reportedly destroyed four ISWAP guntrucks with Russian Dushka and Browning Machine Guns (BMGs) and killed ISWAP Commander, Abou Sadiquo Buorubouru, in the ambush.

In a statement in Ndjamena on Monday, the Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Colonel Muhammad Dole, said the troops of Sector 1 Cameroon conducted the operation in Vretet-Zamga-Ngoshe triangle where several Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents were neutralised while many fled with gunshot wounds.

Col. Dole added that a large quantity of materials and assorted foodstuff were recovered during the operation, which include; one AK47 rifle and Magazine, several ammunitions of the 7.62 MM special variant, 21 bicycles, 01 BHT uniform, 39 bags of millet and two bags of beans.

Troops Foil ISWAP Attacks, Rescue Abducted Passengers In Borno

He said that an intelligence analysis indicated that the items were being smuggled from the borders to Sambisa forest.

“It is believed the terrorists are stockpiling materials for the incoming month of Ramadan.

“Further exploitation of the engagement areas showed traces of blood, evidence of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals removed corpses of their dead colleagues while two corpses of Boko Haram criminals were discovered,” he said.

Dole said the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, commended the Commander and troops of Sector 1 for the display of courage and gallantry as they continued to conduct special operations to combat the insurgents.

The force commander also urged the troops to remain committed, bold and unpredictable and to continue to dominate the area, to ensure that Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were cut off from any logistics resupply.

“General Ibrahim assured that HQs MNJTF would make concerted efforts to ensure that all the sectors get the equipment that were allotted to them recently,” he stated.