AGENCY REPORT |

Nigerian ground troops with aerial supports from air taskforce are currently engaging Boko Haram terrorists in Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar local government area of Borno State.

According to PRNigeria, some of the terrorists were suspected to be on a looting spree as they stormed warehouses of an international humanitarian agency in their guntrucks.

Am intelligence officer said terrorists came in their trucks and attacked the warehouses before the arrival of the military aircraft.

“The good news is that the NAF aircraft is currently dropping bombs on the terrorists’ targets while ground troops have stationed themselves in strategic locations exchanging fire,” the source added.

Last month, NAF helicopters had killed dozens ISWAP/Boko Haram fighters when they attacked the same town, where at least four guntrucks were also destroyed.