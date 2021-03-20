By Tarkaa David |

The Nigerian Army yesterday said troops of Sector 3 Operation HADARIN DAJI, following a credible tip-off, stormed Kabasa village in Magami local government of Zamfara State and foiled armed bandits attack on locals.

The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement made available to journalists, said the timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by bandits, adding they engaged them and successfully neutralized scores while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment,” it said.

The statement said they have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols and pursuit of bandits into the forest.

It further said troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI responded to a distress call on armed bandits attack on Gidan Goga village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State on the same day, stating they mobilized swiftly to the area and engaged the bandits with superior fire power, killing three while others fled with gunshot wounds.

In another development, troops conducting fighting patrol rescued two female kidnapped victims in Birnin Gwari area, it said preliminary investigation revealed the victims were kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo village, Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State, adding the victims have been given medical treatment while waiting to be reunited with their families.

The statement said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) congratulated the gallant troops and charged them to keep up the momentum until the entire North West zone is rid of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and sundry violent crimes, even as he thanked the villagers for the credible and timely information, they provided the troops which made their operation successful.

It added the COAS said the patriotic action of the villagers who saw something and reported to the troops should be emulated by others so activities of bandits will be nipped in the bud.