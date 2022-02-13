Troops of the Nigerian military deployed for Operation ‘Hadin Kai’ in the North-East region, on Saturday, foiled ambush attacks on some motorists and commuters in the Bama axis of Borno State.

The attacks, which occurred on two highways in the State, was staged by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group.

It was gathered that the terrorists, had first mounted multiple check-points at Banki Junction to kidnap civilians in the Bama local government area of the State.

PRNigeria learnt from a top military intelligence commander that mobile troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, on patrol within the general area, foiled the insurgents’ operation immediately after responding to a distress call.

According to the commander, the ISWAP fighters, who had held some civilians captive on the road, fled on sighting approaching troops, abandoning their victims in the process.

He said one of the commercial vehicles’ rear screens was damaged by gunshot, but there was no loss of life.

Similarly, troops of 152 Battalion, on a separate patrol along Bula Yobe – Darel Jamel road on Saturday, responded to a distress call about another ISWAP attack on motorists.

Meanwhile, in another development, seven Nigerian soldiers survived bomb attacks when they ran into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by ISWAP terrorists along Maiduguri-Damboa road.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that the troops were on a long-range patrol to protect commuters when the incident occurred.

“The soldiers from the 134 Special Forces Battalion 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri were escorting commuters when their vehicle stepped on the IED planted along the route Delwa – Bulabulin, Damboa Local Government Area on Saturday, Feb 12, 2022.

“No fatality was recorded during the incident but seven soldiers sustained injuries and evacuated to Maiduguri for prompt medical attention,” the source stated.