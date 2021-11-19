Troops of the Nigerian military on Friday repelled an attempt by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) to attack Damboa Military super camp, which is located Damboa local government area of Borno State.

Comfirming the failed attack, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said a number of the ISWAP terrorists on 10 guntrucks and one phantom MRAP attempted to attack Damboa Super Camp of the Nigerian Army.

The GOC said as the terrorists approached, the troops swiftly repelled the attack and forced the terrorists to withdraw in dissaray through Sandia village.

He further said that absolute normalcy has been restored in the town, as people are going about their normal activities, while exploitation was still ongoing by the Air Task Force to mop up the fleeing terrorists.

“Troops are right now driving around Damboa town for show of force to boost the confidence of the locals,” Brigadier General Eyitayo said.

The southern Borno towns of Damboa, Askira-Uba and to some extent Chibok have recently been attacked by the ISWAP terrorists who target military formations and looting of foodstuffs, as well as sustaining casualties, as many of them usually fall to the superior power of the Nigerian military.

It could also be recalled that the ISWAP terrorists last Saturday attacked a military base in Askira-Uba in Borno State but lost over 50 fighters, even though a Brigadier General and four other soldiers were lost in the battle through an ambush.