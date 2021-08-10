Nigerian Army has said troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI in the North East on Sunday successfully foiled a dawn attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists on Damboa town.

The director army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the terrorists in the early hours of Sunday made a futile effort to infiltrate the town, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops.

He said the terrorists suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from troops’ fire while attempting to infiltrate the town with unconfirmed numbers of foot soldiers and some mounted on motorcycles forcing them to beat the retreat in disarray.

He said while the troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists, however, in the exchange of fire that ensued, two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire.

The army high command therefore commended troops of Operation HADIN KAI for their vigilance and swift response in quelling the attack and also urged them not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of ongoing air and artillery bombardments.