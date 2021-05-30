Troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 10 Boko Haram terrorists in a failed attack on Rann, headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State, the Army said yesterday.

The director, Army public relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the terrorists came in large numbers mounted gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.

However, the troops countered the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their mission and took to their heels.

He said the troops chased them and successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered weapons, including one anti aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles, while killing 10 terrorists in the process.

In a related development, troops of Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI yesterday raided a suspected Boko Haram terrorists logistics base in Gujba, Yobe State and arrested two fuel suppliers.

Brig Gen Yerima said the troops following a sting operation nabbed the two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers and recovered 11 jerricans loaded with petrol, six jerricans of Automotive Gas Oil and nine empty jerricans hidden in different locations in Gujba.

He said the suspects were currently in custody for preliminary investigations and would be handed over for prosecution by relevant agencies.

The chief of army staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, enjoined the troops to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortresses and hideouts of criminal elements.