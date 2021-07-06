Nigerian Army said its troops operating in the North East theatre, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised 11 terrorists, recovered ammunition and a truck loaded with petroleum product in Borno State in different encounters.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion on patrol along Ngoshe – Ashigashiya, about 12km from the unit’s location engaged Boko Haram Terrorists at Daushe. He said during the encounter, the troops neutralised five terrorists while others retreated in disarray into Mandara Mountains with several gunshot wounds.

Gen Nwachukwu said the troops on further exploitation after the gun battle recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Magazine containing 13 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm (Special), a bandolier of 44 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) and a bag containing 52 rounds of 7.62mm (Special).

In another encounter, troops of 212 Battalion on July 1, 2021 during clearance operations on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) along Gadayi – Kareto – Gubio axis, Magumeri, Tungushe villages and the general area of Kerenoa recovered one AK 47 Rifle and one Baufeng communication radio set abandoned by the fleeing BHTs.

Also, on 2nd July, troops intercepted BHTs/ISWAP while crossing through an identified supply route along Auno – Jakana axis with trucks laden with petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) into the forest.

He said the troops deployed at Garin Kuturu checkpoint swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle forcing them to flee abandoning the truck and the products.

He added that reinforcement by troops of Sectors 1 and 2, gave the fleeing terrorists a hot pursuit with close air support from the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

“During the encounter, six terrorists were neutralised, three AK 47 rifles and one rocket propelled grenade were captured, while one gun truck was destroyed. Two other gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were also recovered.” he said

He said the chief of army staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya while commending the effort made by the land troops and the air component of OPHK further charged them to deny the terrorists freedom of action.