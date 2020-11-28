By Tarkaa David, Abuja |

The troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised 12 members of the boko haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Borno State.

The acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Unyeuko, said troops of 192 Battalion on 24 November 2020 following actionable intelligent on BHT/ISWAP activities within Shyadawe Nagasino.

He said the troops advanced, laid ambush and engaged the terrorists with rapid gunfire killing two.

According to him, the troops recovered; three AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 rifle magazine, two hand grenades, one wristwatch, 162 rounds of 7.62MM special, one motorcycle, one mobile phone and one camel backpack.

He further stated that on 21 November 2020, troops of 202 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Bocobs sprang an ambush against the terrorists at Ngurusoye and neutralised one terrorist. They also recovered a pair of camouflaged boots and other items.

Furthermore, on 20 November 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 12 deployed in Magumeri LGA of Borno State inflicted heavy casualty on some marauding boko haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals who attempted to infiltrate the well-fortified super camp.

Brig Gen Unyeuko said in the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized while one gun truck, one PKT gun and one AK 47 rifle were captured.

In a similar development, On 19 November 2020, troops of 151 Battalion while conducting a fighting patrol in Burari Village at the fringes of Sambisa Forest engaged terrorists with heavy gunfire forcing them to flee into the bush in disarray.

He noted that after the encounter, three terrorists were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds as traces of blood of dragged casualties by the criminals were seen during exploitation. The troops recovered one dane gun in the encounter.