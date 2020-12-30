About 15 bandits have been neutralised in Kaduna and Katsina states in an operation carried out by the security agencies.

The Kaduna State government confirmed that the troops securing the Kaduna-Abuja Road general area have neutralised nine bandits following a firefight late Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the operational feedback, troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja road to the western part with a large herd of rustled cattle.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said, the herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military who swung into immediate action.

He further stated that at first light Tuesday morning, a further search revealed the corpse of one bandit, 16 dead cows and three ounded cows.

Also, the Katsina state Police command said its men succeeded in killing six armed bandits and rescued 23 kidnap victims in the bandit’s den.

The state police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, yesterday.

He said the police in a combine operation with the Nigerian Army and the Airforce, confronted the bandits following information.

“At about 02:30hrs, bandits numbering over 30, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles attacked Lambo village, Wurma Ward, Kurfi LGA of Katsina state, killed two persons and kidnapped 17 women and six children.

“Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force were alerted and they blocked all their possible escape routes.

“Consequently, the teams laid siege for the hoodlums between Ummadau to Kwayawa village and engaged them into a fierce gun duel, as a result of which six bandits were killed, all the 23 kidnapped victims were rescued, 23 Cows, 20 sheep, and 31 goats were recovered. 12 motorcycles and one G3 rifle were recovered.”