By Tarkaa David, Abuja
The Defence Headquarters has said troops of Operation Lfiya Dole under
the subsidiary Operation Fire Ball neutralised 16 Boko Haram
Terrorists and captured and destroyed gun trucks.
The Acting Director Defence Media Operations Major General Benard
Unyeuko said troops of Special Response Area Gajiram deployed at Check
Point 3 under Sector 3 on 21 October 2020 killed three BHT/ISWAP
criminal elements.
He said troops noticed unusual vehicles trailing the convoy of
vehicles conveying Internally Displaced Persons from Maiduguri city to
Baga town in order to infiltrate their own position and canalised the
criminals and inflicted heavy casualties on them.
He said after the firefight that ensued, 3 Boko Haram terrorists were
neutralized while One Gun Truck, One Anti-Aircraft Gun, One AK 47
Rifle, 3 Shells for making Improvised Explosive Device and 2 AK 47
Rifles were captured.
In a related development, troops of Army Super Camp Magumeri killed 11
Boko Haram terrorists who attacked the location.
The troops captured; One Guntruck, One Dushka gun, 2 Guntrucks and
destroyed 2 Anti-Aircraft Guns.
Furthermore on 24 October 2020 the troops of Army Super Camp located
at Mallam Fatori killed 2 Boko Haram/ ISWAP criminal elements who
attacked their location.
Items recovered include; 3 AK 47 Rifles, One Light Machine Gun, 466
Rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, 24 Rounds of 7.62x51mm ammunition and
One Tecno cell phone.