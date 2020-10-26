By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has said troops of Operation Lfiya Dole under

the subsidiary Operation Fire Ball neutralised 16 Boko Haram

Terrorists and captured and destroyed gun trucks.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations Major General Benard

Unyeuko said troops of Special Response Area Gajiram deployed at Check

Point 3 under Sector 3 on 21 October 2020 killed three BHT/ISWAP

criminal elements.

He said troops noticed unusual vehicles trailing the convoy of

vehicles conveying Internally Displaced Persons from Maiduguri city to

Baga town in order to infiltrate their own position and canalised the

criminals and inflicted heavy casualties on them.

He said after the firefight that ensued, 3 Boko Haram terrorists were

neutralized while One Gun Truck, One Anti-Aircraft Gun, One AK 47

Rifle, 3 Shells for making Improvised Explosive Device and 2 AK 47

Rifles were captured.

In a related development, troops of Army Super Camp Magumeri killed 11

Boko Haram terrorists who attacked the location.

The troops captured; One Guntruck, One Dushka gun, 2 Guntrucks and

destroyed 2 Anti-Aircraft Guns.

Furthermore on 24 October 2020 the troops of Army Super Camp located

at Mallam Fatori killed 2 Boko Haram/ ISWAP criminal elements who

attacked their location.

Items recovered include; 3 AK 47 Rifles, One Light Machine Gun, 466

Rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, 24 Rounds of 7.62x51mm ammunition and

One Tecno cell phone.