Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA), have neutralised two gunmen and arrested four other alleged members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in a fierce gun battle along Orlu-Orsu Road in Imo State.

The troops on Monday, April 25, 2022 while on a routine patrol came in contact with elements of IPOB/ESN around the general area of Aluminium Company and All Saints Church.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the gunmen on sighting the patrol team opened fire and launched grenade attack on the troops.

He said the “vigilant troops responded with superior firepower neutralising two of the criminal elements, compelling others to flee in disarray.”

He added that the troops arrested four of the fleeing gunmen and recovered one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one Police grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radios, five mobile phones, one IPOB Beret, two Motorcycles, four SIM cards, five wallets containing different ID cards, afrodisiac, charms and the sum of N16,460.

He said preliminary investigation on the suspects’ mobile phones revealed gory pictures and videos depicting scenes of cold blooded murders, corpses displayed in shrines and other heinous atrocities committed by the criminals.