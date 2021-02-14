ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David |

The Nigerian Army has said it troops in continuation of Operation Tura Takaibango under operation Lafiya Dole ambushed and killed two most wanted Boko Haram Terrorists Commanders in Borno State.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said the troops of 121 and 151 Battalions under Sector 1 on Tuesday ambushed the terrorists at a crossing point between Vuria and Guja settlements along road Banki Junction – Pulka axis.

He said three terrorists were killed during the ambush among who were two of the most wanted Terrorist Commanders known as “Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib.

The troops also recovered three GPMG, seven AK47 rifles, a belt of ammunition containing 446 rounds of 7.62mm, one Boxer Motorcycle and one ITEL 2160 mobile phone among others.

The director said Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib were among the top BHTs commanders of the Shekau faction operating in Sambisa forest and environs,adding that the two BHT Commanders have been on the Intelligence watch-list for some time.

“Abul-Bas was a top commander second to Abu Fatima while Ibn Habib was the BHT Commander in charge of Njimia and Parisu camps in the Sambisa Forest.

“The neutralisation of Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib by our gallant troops has inflicted a big blow on the operations of the terrorists and has further boosted the morale of own troops in the ongoing operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO”.” he said

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Ibrahim Attahiru therefore, commended the troops for the feat and other successes recorded in the Theatre and further charged them to intensify the aggressive clearance operation in order to clear the Sambisa Forest and environs of all remnant terrorists and their collaborators.