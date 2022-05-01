Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed no fewer than 22 suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and recovered large cache of arms, among others, aftermath of a fierce clearance operations in the fringes of Lake Chad region.

A statement signed by the chief of public information, Headquarters MNJTF, N’Djamena, Chad, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, made available to journalists on Sunday in Maiduguri, Borno State, said the troops of combined Taskforce Mallam Fatori/Damasak at Forward Operations Base Arege drawn from MNJTF Sectors 3 and 4 (Nigerian and Nigeriene troops) have continued with aggressive patrols from April 27, 2022 to dominate and put pressure on the criminals.

Adegoke said with multiple sorties against the terrorists’ positions, Air Taskforce gave effective close air support and attacked the criminals to enable ground forces to access the hitherto well defended terrorists’ strongholds in the vicinity of Tumbun Rago.

He said despite strong resistance by the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), the ground troops charged through several obstacles and cleared the mined routes which made them to come in contact with elements of the terrorists.

The MNJTF s pokesman said: “After the operational engagement which was firmly supported by the ATFs of OPHK and the MNJTF, a battle damage assessment clearly revealed at least 20 Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, twelve (12) AK 47 rifles, 1X Mortar 60mm and large cache of ammunitions of different calibers were recovered. ”

“Likewise, carefully concealed 5x Gun Trucks and a truck laden with supplies meant for the criminals were destroyed. Also an MRAP fighting vehicle was recovered by the troops, it was carted from NA position in the past.”

He said relatedly, troops of Sector 1 Taskforce Wulgo (MNJTF troops from Cameroun) continued aggressive dominance of their assigned areas with a clearance patrol to the general area of Chikingudu, areas were seen to be deserted but troops came in contact with two Boko Haram logisticians who attempted to flee, but were neutralised by the vigilant troops and that two motorcycles were recovered from them.

“Meanwhile, the Amphibious Taskforce Darak of same Sector 1 have continued their maritime patrols to dominate their areas.. , taskforce cleared the villages of Bourame and Magoume , however nothing of security significance was found with the villagers carrying out their normal routines.

“The TF continued to the Kirta Wulgo and Tcholl settlements suspected to have Boko Haram terrorists hibernating there but the terrorists fled before arrival of own troops. Make shift shelters seen there were destroyed by the gallant troops. The combined ground and amphibious operations have exacted much pressure on the terrorists denying them freedom of movement and action and this would be sustained by the highly spirited troops,” Adegoke added.