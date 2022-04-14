The troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in a coordinated joint offensives against the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, killing 22 of them in the Lake Chad Basin between April 9 and 11, 2022 .

A military source said the three-day operation yielded great success as the troops made contact with the terrorists around the Tumbus, engaged and destroyed several arms and ammunitions.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the offensive executed by troops of Sector 3 MNJTF (Nigeria), Sector 4 MNJTF (Niger Republic) and Cameroon discovered and destroyed 15 bags of fish belonging to fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP.

He said despite resistance, the Task Forces in Malam Fatori, Damasak and Wulgo continued to push closer to the Lake Chad Tumbuns, adding that four soldiers were wounded in the operations.

He explained that the first encounter happened on April 9, 2022, when the Task Forces from Malam Fatori Teams A (Nigeria) and B (Niger) met in Abadam local government area of Borno State and proceeded to the strongholds of the insurgents, forcing them to flee and leaving traces in the location including killing of one terrorist.

He said the insurgents on April 10, 2022 reinforced and attacked the troops in two gun trucks, but the Task Force with support from the Air Task Force’s Mi35 and Mi171 helicopter Gunship, neutrialised many of the fighters.

He added further that on April 11 at about 1200hrs in same location, the Task Force came under another heavy attack from multiple guntrucks including one suicide bomber in an IED laden vehicle but the attack was robustly repelled by the gallant troops.

“The suicide vehicle and two other guntrucks were destroyed with several Boko Haram/ISWAP neutralised while 4 soldiers sustained injuries in the encounter.

“On the same 11 April 22, the troops in continuation of the clearance, came in contact with the terrorists and neutralised three Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and destroyed weapons, vehicle/IED workshop, several cannibalised vehicles while one 105 Artillery gun was recovered,” the source added.