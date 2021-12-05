Troops of Sector 1 Joint Task Force (JTF) in the North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) killed 26 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who infiltrated Kala Balge town mounted on gun trucks and motorcycles on Friday.

The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the insurgents attacked troops deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Rann, a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon where two officers and five soldiers died.

He said the troops gallantly engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their mission and withdraw in disarray.

“In the fierce battle for Kala Balge, troops defended the town and neutralized 26 BH/ISWAP terrorists. The gallant troops also captured terrorists’ combat vehicles, 18 AK-47 rifles and one M-21 rifle with large quantity of ammunition. Several other equipment were also destroyed by troops.

“Regrettably, two officers and five soldiers paid the supreme price, while three personnel who sustained gun shot wounds are currently receiving medical attention.” he said.

The chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, paid special tribute to the departed heroes and commended troops for their gallantry in the North East, especially with the recent successes recorded in Gajiram and the Tumbus.