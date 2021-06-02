By The Nigerian Army has said its troops operating around Sabon Birni border town of Sokoto State neutralised three gunrunners and recovered weapons on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said the feat was recorded following a credible intelligence on gunrunners moving weapons on foot from Niger Republic into Nigeria around 11pm.

He said the troops, therefore, mounted a successful ambush along the suspected route close to Garin Naimaimai village and killed the three gunrunners.

The troops recovered; RPG bombs, RPG chargers, machine gun, AK47 assault rifle and other accessories as well as different calibre of assorted ammunition.

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya, while commending the efforts of the troops, further urged them to sustain operations, dominating all the illegal routes around the border areas with Niger Republic to frustrate any movement of weapons and ammunition into the country.