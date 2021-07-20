Troops of “Operation Hadin Kai” have neutralised three Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and arrested 28 surrendering terrorists and informants in Borno State.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said troops of 151 Task Force Battalion staged an ambush operation on an identified terrorists’ crossing point along Banki Junction-Miyanti Road to prevent the movement of terrorists’ logistics and replenishment.

He said at the ambush site, the troops came in contact with the unsuspecting terrorists and neutralised three of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said in a separate operation, the troops in 21 Special Brigade area of operational responsibility on 15th July, 2021, arrested suspected members of Boko Haram Terrorists and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who surrendered to troops along with their families.

He said the terrorists surrendered while fleeing their enclaves following continuous bombardment of their hideouts by troops.

The director said the escaping terrorists and their families were arrested on the outskirts of Aza and Bula Daloye villages in Bama local government area of Borno State by troops on a fighting patrol at Miyanti and Darajamel.

The arrested suspects comprised 11 adult males, five adult females and 12 children.

The troops also recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, three AK 47 rifle magazines and a black fragmental jacket from the suspects.

Nwachukwu said the surrendered suspects are undergoing preliminary investigations.

In another operation on 17th July, 2021, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, acting on credible intelligence tracked and arrested Boko Haram informants and logistics suppliers, during a cordon and search operation in Lawanti and Gongolun communities of Jere local government area of Borno state.

He said the suspects during preliminary investigation confessed to be informants for the terrorists, whom they provide with information on troops’ movements, locations, deployments, strength, calibre of weapons and other activities.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya commended the troops for their proactiveness in the ongoing clearance operations.