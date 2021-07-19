The Nigerian Army has said that troops of Operetion Hadin Kai neutralised three Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) members, arrested 28 surrendered terrorists and informants in Borno State.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion staged an ambush operation on an identified terrorists’ crossing point along Banki Junction – Miyanti Road to prevent movement of terrorists’ logistics and replenishment.

He said at the ambush site, the troops came in contact with the unsuspecting terrorists and neutralised three Boko Haram members, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said in a separate operation, the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion (Bn) in 21 Special Brigade area of operational responsibility on July 15, 2021, arrested suspected members of Boko Haram terrorista and ISWAP, who surrendered to troops along with their families.

He said the terrorists surrendered while fleeing their enclaves, following continuous bombardment of their hideouts by troops of the Battalion.

The Army spokesman said the fleeing terrorists and their families were arrested at the outskirts of Aza and Bula Daloye villages in Bama local government area of Borno State by troops of the Battalion on fighting patrol at Miyanti and Darajamel.

The arrested suspects comprised 11 adult male terrorists, five adult females and 12 children.

The troops also recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, three AK 47 rifle magazines and a black fragmental Jacket from the suspects.

Brig Gen Nwachukwu said the surrendered suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

In another operation on July 17,

2021, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, acting on credible intelligence tracked and arrested Boko Haram informants and logistics suppliers, during a cordon and search operation in Lawanti and Gongolun communities of Jere local government area of Borno State.

He said the suspects during preliminary investigations confessed to have been working as informants for the terrorists, whom they provide with information on troops’ movements, locations, deployments, strength, calibre of weapons and other activities.

He said the informants also admitted to have supplied the terrorists with basic logistics for their daily survival, ranging from Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL), drugs, mosquito nets, kolanuts, airtime and food stuff.

He revealed further that the suspects were remunerated by the terrorists with proceeds made from selling dismantled old motorcycle parts to dealers in order to fund their purchases.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their proactiveness in the ongoing clearance operations.

The COAS further charged them to maintain the tempo and ensure the terrorists are smoked out of their enclaves.