Troops of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA) acting on credible intelligence, have killed three kidnappers, believed to be part of the notorious kidnap cum robbery gang terrorising the ever-busy Auchi-Benin Road in Edo State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement, said the kidnappers met their waterloo on Wednesday while on their nefarious operation along the axis.

He said the vigilant troops swooped on the gang, engaging them in a gun duel that led to the elimination of three members while others fled in different directions.

The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one Pump Action Shotgun and other dangerous weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Nwachukwu added that efforts were ongoing to track the fleeing criminals and free up the corridor from all forms of violent crime.

The Army spokesman, therefore, enjoined members of the public to continue to expose criminal elements in their localities to law enforcement agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT