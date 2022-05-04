Troops of the 73 Battalion in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have killed three Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a clearance operation in the North East of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the insurgents were intercepted on Monday at Kayamla village, in Konduga local government area, while on their mission to rustle cows from herdsmen.

An intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad from top military sources, said the troops ambushed the insurgents at their crossing point and engaged them, killing three of them in the process.

The source said: “The terrorists have been terrorising and killing herdsmen and stealing their livestock, especially around the axis of Gubio, Kayamla, Mafa and Konduga general areas.”

According to him, one woman suspected to be working with the terrorists was also arrested near Kayamla.

“Though, she claimed she was at the location to pick scraps and metals, she would be investigated to ascertain her claims,” the source said.