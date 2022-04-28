Troops of the MNJTF Sector 4 (Niger Republic) killed 30 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 11 captives in the Lake Chad region.

The troops recovered 15 AK 47 rifles, two belts of 222 ammunitions,179 cartridges, two cell phones and one Boko Haram banner flag.

And in Katsina State, three soldiers have been killed by Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists in Danmusa local government area.

A military source told LEADERSHIP that the troops were on a special operation at Kaiga community when one of their vehicles stepped on the IED planted by the terrorists.

On troops’ killing of terrorists, the statement by the Chief of Military Public Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’Djamena Chad, Colonel Muhammad Dole said the troops successfully rescued 11 captives while one soldier died and six others wounded in action.

“In a recent encounter at the general area of Kaji Jiwa, they came in contact with some elements of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) after the fierce firefight, about thirty (30) terrorists were neutralized and recovered after the encounter were, a total of 15 AK 47 rifles, 2 belts of 222 ammunitions and 179 cartridges, 2 cell phones and 1 BHT banner flag.

“Additionally, the troops successfully apprehended eleven (11) suspects comprising of three (3) minors who are currently undergoing interrogation.”

In another encounter, elements of the BHT/ISWAP attempted to infiltrate a defended location of sector 4 (Niger Republic) near Doutchi, but were swiftly repelled by a well-coordinated action between the Air Taskforce and ground troops.

He said, “At the end of the encounter, three gun trucks were destroyed and one gun truck was recovered, with several insurgents neutralised.

“Sadly, a soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and six others wounded are currently receiving treatment at a military facility. It is very obvious, that the ongoing offensive actions have significantly curtailed the terrorists’ freedom of movement and actions.”

Relatedly, he said troops of Taskforce Arege made of Nigerian and Nigerien troops have continued with clearance operations to effectively dominate the general area of Fedondiya and Arege vicinity.

He said pushing further ahead, there was no contact or resistance, as the elements of BHT continued to abandon their enclaves and makeshifts hamlets and flee.

“Nevertheless, wherever the troops came across such make shift shelters concealed under trees suspected to be enemy outposts, the makeshift houses were thoroughly ransacked and immediately set ablaze before troops continued with their advance,” he said.

In Cameroon, he said troops of Sector 1 Amphibious Taskforce have step up riverine patrols and assaults against the BHT elements in the general area of Tchol and Chaka.

“In the course of these operations on sighting the advancing patrol teams, some suspected terrorists logisticians fled and abandoned some canoes fully loaded with bags of foodstuff (grains) and other materials being ferried to the criminals. All the items were confiscated and destroyed while the troops continued with the patrols on the waterways to block the possible escape and supply routes used by the terrorists”.

The Force Commander (FC) Multinational Joint Taskforce extolled the troops professionalism and uncommon display of courage and bravery.

Speaking on the Katsina explosion, the source said, “They were on their way from Mara to Kiaga before they were ambushed by bandits who had planted IED at Kaiga. A total of three soldiers died. One of them got burnt with the patrol van. Those wounded in action and killed have been taken to BMC Kastina.

The director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor could not be reached at the time of this report.

Also, the director of Defence Media Operations Major General Bernard Onyeuko could not be reached but video evidence from sources showed gory site of the attack.