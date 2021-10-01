By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Nigeria’s defence headquarters has said its troops deployed across the country was able to killed 343 Boko Haram terrorists and bandits, while another 103 were arrested in the month of September. The Army said it also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition. According to the military, 2,783 terrorists surrendered to the authorities in the same month.

Acting director, defence media operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko made the claim during the update of Armed Forces of Nigeria operations covering 2-30 September, 2021 in Abuja.

Despite attacks on civil settlements, the director said troops sustained operations across various theatres yielded significant results.

In the North East theater, Onyeuko said the troops had several encounters with terrorists in different locations, adding that 85 Boko Haram and ISWAP were killed while 43, including collaborators were arrested.

He said the troops recovered 121 assorted weapons including SMG, HK21 guns, AK-47 and locally-made rifles with magazines, 3,372 rounds of 7.62mm NATO/Special ammunition, locally made pistols and smooth body grenades, RPG-7 bombs as well as 12,250 bags of fertilizers and 178 rustled livestock among several other items.

In the North West, 240 armed bandits were neutralised, according to the military spokesman, 125 assorted arms including AK-47 and FN riffles and Dane guns as well as 1,166 rounds of 7.62mm special/NATO ammunition, 1,304 livestock and 54 motorcycles among other items were recovered within the period.

Onyeuko said troops also arrested 47 armed bandits, informants and bandits’ collaborators terrorising the region.

He added that 53 armed bandits were killed during air bombardments on

criminal enclaves in different locations including Magami and Dansadau forests in Zamfara State.

Onyeuko said troops of operation Whirl Stroke killed 15 armed bandits and recovered 23 AK-47 rifles with magazines as well as 66 rounds of 7.62mm special and 39mm ammunition.

Also troops of operation Safe Haven arrested 15 criminals, recovered 14 locally fabricated rifles, 27 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 14 cartridges and 44 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition among others.