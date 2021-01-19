By TARKAA DAVID |

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 35 armed bandits, arrested two in Katsina and Zamfara states, respectively.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Major General John Enenche said that troops of Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje on 17 January 2021 following credible intelligence on movement of armed bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, responded immediately and made contact with bandits.

He said during the encounter 30 armed bandits were neutralised while 24 cows and unspecified number of sheep were recovered.

In a similar situation on the same day, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

The coordinator noted that the troops swiftly mobilised to the area to forestall the reprisal attack. He however noted that the troops were ambushed short of Janbako village where firefight ensued but the troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised five of them.

Also the troops following a tip off arrested two suspected bandits’ collaborators namely Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani. They were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

He said the suspects are in custody for further action.