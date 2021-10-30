The Nigerian Army has said troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN killed four gunmen of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in a fierce encounter at Nnobi Junction, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State on Friday.

The encounter followed the assailants’ attack on personnel of security agencies deployed at Ekwulobia Roundabout in Aguata local government area of the State.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said during the attack, troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and chased the criminals along Nnewi – Nnobi road.

Troops made contact with the fleeing gunmen and engaged them in a fire fight which resulted in the killing of four and recovery of two AK-47 Rifles, one GALIL Ace 5.56 x 45 Iwi Gun, one Avofeng Hand held radio and one Black Highlander jeep.

He, however, said sadly, a personnel of one of the security agencies paid the supreme price.

In another operation, troops have foiled attack by IPOB/ESN gunmen at Umunze checkpoint, in Orumba South local government area of the state.

He said the troops overwhelmed the attackers in the shootout that ensued, forcing them to withdraw and abandoning one Pump Action gun with nine cartridges, one dark blue Ford and four motorcycles.

General Nwachukwu said the recent attacks were part of proscribed IPOB/ESN’s plan to instil fear into the public and sabotage the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

He, therefore, assured members of the public that the Nigerian Army, sister services and other security agencies will not relent in resolutely confronting all criminals’ intents against the citizenry and national interest.