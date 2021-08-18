Nigerian troops have neutralised three notorious kingpins responsible for banditry in Zamfara State.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aerial operation targeted the base of the gang leaders and their foot soldiers at Kuyanbana forest.

According to Daily Post, about 45 bandits died in the airstrikes, which cited an intelligence officer as its source.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commanders and others were discovered to have massed at areas including Habu Nabayye, Isuhu Sadi and Murtala Danmaje.

Locals said the sustained offensives by the Armed Forces had pushed back the criminals.

A similar operation was carried out last week in Niger State by the air and ground components of Operation Gama Aiki (OPGA).

NAF deployed AgustaWestland AW109 and Eurocopter EC135 gunships for the two-day assault on the bandits’ hideouts.

The operation followed intelligence on camps at the Jasuwan Garba-Urege axis of the state.