The Nigerian Army has said its troops conducting Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East killed five Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP (ISWAP) terrorists during encounters in Yobe and Borno States.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force (JTF), North-East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in consolidating on their operational feat against Boko Haram (BH) and ISWAP on Saturday, January 29, 2022, eliminated two terrorists in a fierce encounter at Goniri.

He said the troops in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) carried out a clearance operation code-named “Operation DOMINANCE I” along the insurgents’ route of manouvre at Ngirbua village, neutralised two BH/ISWAP terrorists while others retreated in disarray.

The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle.

In a related development, troops of Sector 3, Operation HADIN KAI deployed at Forward Operating Base Magumeri on January 30, 2022 engaged Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists in Borno State while on a fighting patrol around Mallumti general area.

During the firefight, three terrorists fell to troops firepower while three AK47 Rifles, one magazine, 23 quantity of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, foodstuff and provisions, among others, were recovered.

