Kaduna State government has said security forces killed five terrorists and foiled an attack in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa local government area of the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said the troops who conducted clearance patrols in Giwa local government area received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town, adding that, “the troops then mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response.”

“The outlaws were sighted and attempted to escape the advancing forces. The troops however cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro, and engaged them in a firefight, during which five of the terrorists were neutralized. The troops returned to base after clearing the area”

Aruwan said security forces were sustaining monitoring and patrols in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback, and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received.

The governor encouraged them to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensives against terrorists in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT