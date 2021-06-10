Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have neutralised six Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Dikwa town on Tuesday.

The director Army Public Relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima said the terrorists mounted on five gun trucks, some on motor cycles and other foot soldiers tried to infiltrate the town through Gajibo axis but were repelled by troops in conjunction with air bombardment by Air Task Force.

He said the terrorists were vanquished forcing them to withdraw in high state of confusion abandoning their truck, guns and ammunition.

He said, “During the encounter, six members of the terrorists’ groups were neutralised, several others were severely injured while the survivors withdrew in total disarray leaving behind their dead collegues.”

Items recovered from them included one gun truck, eight Ak-47 rifles, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special, 39 special ammo, three motorcycles and six magazines.

“Sadly, however, three soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries but are in stable condition as they are receiving treatment at the field Ambulance in Dikwa,” he said