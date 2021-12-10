The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said it troops of Operation Hadin Kai rescued 20 personnel of the Nigerian Police abducted when terrorists attacked the division station in Buni Yadi and other kidnapped victims.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko, who stated this during the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between 25 November and 9 December 2021 said 62 terrorists were killed while 192 terrorists and families surrendered to troops.

“Cumulatively, a total 62 terrorist elements were neutralized and 28 of them were arrested, while 54 assorted arms and 144 rounds of different calibre of ammunitions were recovered. Also, a total of 101 rustled livestock were recovered and 20 kidnapped NPF personnel, who were abducted when the terrorists attacked the Police Division, were rescued by own troops at Buni Yadi within the period.

“Additionally, troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations have continued to drive the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering. A total of 192 terrorists and their families comprising 51 adult males, 67 adult females and 74 children surrounded to own troops within the period.” he said

He said the surrendered terrorists were properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

The Director, said the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in their sustained operations neutralized 14 armed bandits, arrested four, and recovered 17 assorted arms, including AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns and GPMGs as well as 625 rounds of different calibres of ammunition.

He said the troops also rescued eight kidnapped civilians and recovered 43 rustled livestock, 54 extra magazines of assorted arms and 20 motorcycles also recovered from bandits.

Speaking further, he said troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in series of raids arrested 43 armed bandits/collaborators and drug peddlers, rescued 20 kidnapped civilians as well as recovery of 131 livestock, 12 assorted arms and 36 different calibers of ammunition among other items.

Relatedly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, neutralized 15 criminals, arrested 19 while 15 different arms and 62 different caliber of ammunition were recovered and three kidnapped civilians rescued within the period under review.

He noted that the troops arrested a notorious armed bandit at Paka community in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, who upon interrogation revealed that the Head of vigilantes in Rigasa aids armed banditry and is involved in some attacks and kidnap incidents in the environment.