By Tarkaa David, Abuja

At least nine Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, were killed on Tuesday by troops of Operation HADIN KAI.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the terrorists who tried to advance from Aldawari axis attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo but were countered by combined troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, vigilante and hunters, leading to terrorists’ withdrawal in disarray.

“Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralized while many escaped with gunshot wounds,” he said.

The troops captured one buffalo gun truck, three motorcycles, three browning machine guns, a rocket propelled gun and four AK 47 rifles.

The troops also recovered one improvised explosive device, 16 12V batteries, among other items.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, while commending the gallantry of troops further urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation.

