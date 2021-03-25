ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State government yesterday said troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and One Division Nigerian Army have neutralized two bandits in the Buruku general area of Chikun local government area.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, explained that several bandits also escaped with life threatening injuries during the ongoing operations against armed bandits covering five local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Aruwan said the military disclosed, “this development in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State government.”

According to the report, the troops conducted ‘search-and-rescue’ operations around the Buruku forest, precisely in Rima village, Chikun LGA.

“Contact with bandits was made around Buruku village. A firefight ensued, during which two bandits were neutralized. Several bandit camps were also cleared and destroyed during the operation”, the statement said.

Aruwan noted that, responding to the feedback, Governor Nasir el-Rufai thanked the troops for their consistency and commended them for the

successful exercise.