The Kaduna State government yesterday said security forces reported the killing of several bandits, as their camps were destroyed during clearance operations in Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the state.

A statement issued by the commissioner, internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said according to the reports, clearance operations were conducted in Faka, Katuka, Barebari and Maguzawa general areas, spanning Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

He added that an unconfirmed number of bandits were sighted on the high ground across the Maguzawa river; they were engaged by a NAF attack helicopter and neutralized.

The statement added that the security forces also conducted clearance patrols to Katuka, about 9km from Kangon Kadi in Chikun LGA, where a fleeing bandit was arrested.

During a subsequent clearance operation to Kangon Kadi and Barebari areas, one Rabi Hajiya Karime, the wife of a notorious bandit Zubairu, was apprehended. Also arrested were Malam Idris Audu – a spiritual leader to the bandits and Abdulrasheed Gambo Na Halima and Abubakar Idris Na Halima, suspected collaborators.

Similarly, some items used by bandits were recovered after dislodging and razing some bandit camps in Udawa general area of Chikun LGA. Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction and commended the security forces for the successful operation.