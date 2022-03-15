Scores of bandits have been neutralised in Gulbin Boka District of Mariga local government Area of Niger State and 390 rustled cattle recovered by joint security operatives.

The commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and internal security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, disclosed this at a news briefing in Minna, the state capital yesterday

He said the bandits were neutralised during a gun battle with the operatives, while some of them escaped with bullet wounds but did not disclose whether there were casualties on the side of the troops.

Umar said the bandits in their numbers were intercepted by the troops while trying to move some abducted persons and rustled cattle to an unknown destination

He said there was a security breach when the bandits entered the council with two operatives injured, adding that one has been discharged from hospital while the other is recuperating.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped the people of Iyanomor community Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State which hosts the Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria (RRIN) as seven persons including a soldier have reportedly died in a clash between rival youth groups in the community.

Although the military has denied the death of any of its personnel, it was gathered that there was clash that led to the deaths when a faction of the youth leadership led security personnel to comb the area over an alleged possession of firearms by a rival group and in the process, a soldier was killed and while on reprisal, six people mostly youths were killed.

A resident who does not want his name mentioned said the incident happened on Saturday night and that his mother-in-law had to trek through the bush for hours before she was rescued and taken to Benin City.

“As I am talking to you, she is with me in Benin City and we have to arrange for somebody to massage her because she trekked into the bush to nowhere. She said they don’t even know what happened but that on Saturday night they started hearing gunshots in the community and they started running into the bushes.”

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Bello Kontongs, said, “It was a military operation, so I don’t have any information on that but once I have I will let you know.”

But the Nigerian Army 4 Brigade, Benin on Monday said the Brigade never carried out a reprisal attack in the community, rather it said that the brigade only conducted operations based on intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Brigade’s public relations officer, Capt. Yemi Sokoya, said against reports making the rounds, soldiers were not in the community because of reprisal, adding that the troops were guided by rules of engagement and code of conduct for internal security.