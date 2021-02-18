By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna state government yesterday said troops of the 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army have neutralized several armed bandits in Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari local government area.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, who said the attacked village is close to Kidandan town of Giwa local government area, explained that the bandits had earlier invaded the village, abducted four persons, a one woman and three children” and attempted to retreat from the village.”

Aruwan said the troops mobilized to the location, laid ambush and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape.

The statement added that, in the ensuing firefight, several bandits were neutralized, and others escaped with bullet wounds, “One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered.”.

All four victims were rescued. They are: Halisa Aliu, Idris Ilyasu, Amina Sahaibu, and Shaaban Aliu.”

Aruwan also said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks, and received with elation the news of the rescued victims. He commended the troops warmly for executing the successful ambush.