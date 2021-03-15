By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has disclosed how troops eliminated several Boko Haram Terrorists along the Lake Chad and Tumbus, destroyed gun trucks and captured arms and ammunitions.

The director, army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said sadly one officer and three gallant soldiers paid the supreme price in the encounter.

He said the combined troops of the Sector 3 operation Lafiya Dole with support from the Air Task Force on 13 March 2021 embarked on clearance patrol along the fringes of the Lake Chad and cleared Daban Massara and Ali Sherifti villages among other settlements before they harbored for replenishment and retrofitting.

He said as they commenced the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa – Monguno road, about 14 kilometers to their base, the troops sighted BHTs/ISWAP gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manouver.

“In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafia Dole, several terrorists were neutralized and their gun trucks destroyed.

“Unfortunately however, one officer and three gallant soldiers paid the Supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.

“Above is on-the-spot account of the encounter between Nigerian troops and the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mugono area and environ.” he said

He therefore assured members of the public that the troops are on top of the situation and working assiduously to end the insurgency and terrorism in country in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff.