BY TARKAA DAVID |

Nigerian Army troops have killed 48 armed bandits including top leaders and cleared several camps in Zamfara State.

The director, army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the troops of 8 Division operating in Zamfara and adjoining states made tremendous progress in the ongoing fight against banditry and other violent crimes in the North West.

He said the division had following the directives of the chief of army staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru launched “Operation Tsare Mutane” to stabilise the area in order to facilitate the return of socio-economic activities.

The first phase of the operation was launched by the general officer commanding (GOC) the division, Maj Gen Usman Yusuf which lasted from 23 March to 2 April 2021 in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

The troops successfully cleared many bandits’ camps in Jaya, Kadaya and Bayan Ruwa amongst several others.

“The troops successfully neutralised 48 bandits while the bandits leader in the area ‘Jummo’ sustained gunshot wound to his leg. The troops rescued 18 kidnap victims from the bandits’ enclave,” he said.

The troops recovered eight AK-47 rifles and one G3 rifle, as well as one PKT and a machine gun from the bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the troops in continuation with the second phase of Operation Tsare Mutane sacked several other bandits’ camps around Gabiya, Bozaya and Mereri and the adjoining forests in Maru LGA of Zamfara State from 19 April to 3 May 2021.

He said the areas, which were heavily infested by bandits, were successfully cleared by the highly spirited troops.

“Key bandits’ leaders including Yellow Mai-Bille, Sani Meli, Dan-Katsina and Sama’ila Bakajin Bari were neutralised in the process while the main leader ‘Nasanda’ narrowly escaped with fatal injuries. Equally neutralised in the operation was one Isan Heshi who is a close ally of a notorious bandit called Nagala. Isan Heshi was the second in command to Heshi before he joined Nagala following Heshi’s death in an earlier operation,” he said.

He listed items recovered in the second phase to include 4,600 rounds of ammunition, two AK-103 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 1,628 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 54 rounds of PKM as well as one motorcycle and five Tecno mobile phones.

The COAS while congratulating the GOC and troops of 8 Division for the gains made so far also urged them to sustain their offensive operations until Zamfara and neighbouring states are stabilised.

He further assured the GOC of his continuous support in achieving the overall objective of keeping the North West and the entire country free of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.