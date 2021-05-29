Troops of Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI on Saturday raided suspected Boko Haram Terrorists logistics base in Gujba, Yobe State and arrested two fuel suppliers.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the troops following a sting operation nabbed two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers and recovered 11 jerricans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol, six jerricans of Automotive Gas Oil and nine empty jerricans hidden in different locations in Gujba.

He said the suspects are currently in custody for preliminary investigations and would be handed over for prosecution by relevant agencies.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, while appreciating the troops, enjoined them to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of criminal elements.