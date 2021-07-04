Troops of the Nigerian Army on Operation Hadin Kai in the North East destroyed three gun trucks and eliminated 28 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists along the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway Friday, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

It was gathered from intelligence sources that the terrorists who dressed in army uniforms had ambushed and opened fire at a mobile police convoy returning from Buni Yadi between Auno- Garin Kuturu in Kaga local government area.

According to the source, the terrorist had killed three policemen, wounded two and seized a police vehicle when a distress call was made to the military.

Our source said the air component and ground troops were promptly mobilised to execute the operation.

He said: “After receiving a distress call on the incident, a NAF MI-35M helicopter was dispatched to the location and engaged the terrorists. In the engagement that ensued, the three gun trucks were successfully destroyed alongside most of its occupants. Other fleeing terrorists were cornered and eliminated by ground troops of the Nigerian Army.

“The response was well-coordinated between the Air Task Force Command, troops of 212 and 73 Battalions from Sector 1 as well as additional troops from 134 Task Force and 199 Battalion who went on the pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and eliminated them at Malam Fantari village. “At least 28 mangled bodies of the terrorists were counted after the encounter.”

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the attack and attributed recent successes against ISWAP/Boko Haram and bandits in the North West to renewed synergy by the air and ground components of Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Hadarin Daji.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support the military and all security agencies as they join hands to rid the North East and indeed all other parts of the country of criminal elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corroborating the intelligence source, Ajiboye Babalola, the commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a security team comprising the police, hunters and vigilantes created by the Borno State government for complementing troops’ efforts to patrol the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, confirmed the loss of three police personnel in the encounter, adding that two others were critically wounded.

He said: “We lost three personnel while two others sustained injuries in the attack. But the terrorists sustained heavy casualties as several of them were killed and their gun trucks were destroyed.”

In a related development, armed bandits were yesterday reported to have shot seven people dead within the last 72 hours in Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State.

This was reported to the Kaduna State government by security agencies yesterday.

According to the agencies, bandits shot four kidnapped citizens on the outskirts of Tsohon Gayan general area of Chikun LGA.

Two were identified as Solomon Bamaiyi and Francis Moses from Kakau village of the same LGA. The third was identified as being from Kachia town and the fourth remains yet unidentified.

In Iri Station, Kajuru LGA, Reuben Tanko and Sani Jibrin were shot dead by a group of armed bandits.

One Danjuma Alhaji, a native of Tsohon Farakwai of Igabi LGA was similarly killed by bandits on the outskirts of Galadima in Giwa LGA. Governor Nasir el-Rufai sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls, while security agencies carried out a confidence building visit to Iri Station.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who led the delegation, assured the community of government’s commitment to the security and peace of the area.

He said collaboration between communities and security agencies was critical and must be cultivated towards enhancing security in areas that are difficult to access across the state.