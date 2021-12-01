Troops of “Exercise Golden Dawn Sector 3” have neutralised a member of the outlawed IPOB/ESN in a shootout at Amauju Isu local government area of Imo State.

In a statement by the director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said members of the outlawed group had attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as, “Doctors on the move Africa”.

He said the medical personnel were providing free medical care to inhabitants of Amucha Community in Njaba local government area of Imo State when the IPOB/ESN struck.

“The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian Police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, swiftly moved in and rescued the medical team.

“The medical team has been escorted to a safe location. The troops afterwards went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju Isu local government area of Imo State, where they were found enforcing the illegal sit at home order in Amauju.

“In the fire fight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralised, while the others took to their heels.

“One of them, who had escaped with a gunshot wound was later apprehended by the local vigilante and handed over to the police.

“The gallant troops recovered one pump action shotgun, five live cartridges, one Lexus 300 XR SUV and a mobile phone,” she said.