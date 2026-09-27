Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (JTF NW OPFY), have recorded fresh successes in separate operations in Sokoto and Zamfara States, neutralising a terrorist, recovering an AK-47 rifle and rescuing six kidnap victims.

The operations were conducted on September 26, 2026.

In Sokoto State, troops of Sector 2, acting on credible intelligence on the presence of a suspected terrorist camp in Gudu local government area, swiftly mobilised and assaulted the location.

During the encounter, troops neutralised an isolated terrorist and recovered one AK-47 rifle, ammunition, a foreign military uniform and other tools and clothing materials.

Similarly, in Zamfara State, troops of Sector 2 responded promptly to information on an attempted kidnap of members of the family of Sarkin Samari in Tsafe local government area.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Media Information Officer, JTF NW OPFY, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, said troops, on arrival at the scene, engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to withdraw into nearby bushes.

In the course of the operation, six kidnap victims were successfully rescued and taken to a place of safety, pending reunification with their families.

The Theatre Command said the successes underscore the resolve and professionalism of troops in safeguarding lives and property across the North-West region.

It enjoined members of the public to continue to support troops with credible and timely information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements within their communities.