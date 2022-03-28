The Nigerian Army said Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) conducting clearance operations along Anambra/Imo States border communities, on Monday, dislodged the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) hideout in Orsumoghu, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the notorious groups have serially launched attacks on defenceless civilians and security targets from the hideout.

He said during the clearance operations along the border communities, the troops met with stiff resistance from the dissident elements, as they closed in on their enclave but overwhelmed by troops superior power forcing them to abandon their hideout.

“After over running their camp, the gallant troops carried out further exploitation and recovered a cache of arms, comprising 22 Pump Action rifles, 19 Dane guns and 6 machetes,” he said.

The Army spokesman listed other items recovered to include assorted mobile phones, SIM cards, monitor and a laptop, one operational Hilux vehicle and various voodoo items and charms.

Nwachukwu said further investigations revealed that the hideout served as the operational base of one Innocent Obieke (a.k.a Double Lion), who is said to be the head of the vigilante group in the area, but surreptitiously coordinates the criminal activities of IPOB/ESN in the area.

He stated that while the suspect is currently on the run, troops have intensified operations to close in on him and his cohorts.

He, therefore, urged members of the general public to continue to support troops and other security agencies with credible and timely information that will lead to the arrest of criminal elements in their vicinity.