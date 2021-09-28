The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed scores of both military and terrorists have been killed in a deadly attack on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State following attack by Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The director Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, in a statement said the troops in conjunction with other security agencies, successfully repelled the attack but with casualties.

He said the failed attack, which took place at about 5:30am, 26 September 2021, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic was swiftly repelled by troops.

“Unfortunately, there were some level of casualty recorded on the part of own troops during the encounter,” he said

He said the aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region, has been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP and bandits.

He said “the attackers came in large numbers using telecom network provided from neighbouring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility,”.

He noted, however,that the swift reinforcement by own troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries, resulting to their pursuit to Bassira in Niger Republic.

He said the Nigerian and Nigerien forces in a collaborative operation are currently trailing the remaining ISWAP fighters,adding that the general security within the FOB and its environs has been stabilized.

In a related development on same day, troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI neutralised two Islamic State West Africa Province/ Boko Haram insurgents during a counter attack by troops responding to insurgents’ infiltration attempt into Babangida community in Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said due to the logistics blockade imposed on the insurgents, they desperately indulge in pillaging activities in order to replenish their dwindling logistics.